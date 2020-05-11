Milla Jovovich defends Hellboy criticism

Milla Jovovich Photo: Lionsgate

Hellboy has been heavily criticized after its weekend premiere where it grossed only $ 12 million and in social networks has been compared constantly with the movies made by Guillermo del Toro and stars Ron Pearlman; Milla Jovovich has come out in defense of the film stating that “all their movies more raddiantes have been crushed by the critics”

The model and actress shared a message in his personal account of Instagram where he notes that Hellboy will be a cult film, the message of Jovovich says: “it is Always stressful the week-end of premieres and with ‘Hellboy’ is no different. You work very hard to make something fun and entertaining and you have to absorb the negative reviews from the film critics, but hey! So is the business, BABY”

“All I’m going to say before I go to bed is this: all my films more radiant have been crushed by critics. It’s fucking funny. How’Dazed and Confused’? Really? Classic movie. The Fifth Element! The worst film ever made according to reviews on the ’98. How’Zoolander’? Super criticized. What’joan of Arc’? Disaster. How’Resident Evil’? I’m not even going to go in there. Even so, every one of those movies is now a cult classic. EACH. A. And this also will”

The movie directed by Neil Marshall, and starring the star of Stranger Things, David Harbour, is the reboot of the new adaptation of the graphic novels of Mike Mignola