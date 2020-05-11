Milla Jovovich announces with a photograph of her pregnancy on Instagram

Digital Millennium

Milla Jovovichthe actress 43 years oldrevealed with a photography that new account is pregnantafter two years ago it passed by a “horrible” abortion by medical advice.

Through your account Instagram the star of Hellboy showed off her pregnancy with a photo of profile in which they are already visible 13 weeks of gestation.

As description, Mile he expressed the emotions that goes through with this pregnancyas for your ageas she says, and by his last experience, he has been nervous.

“After discovering that I was pregnant for 13 weeks, I had a mixture of feelings that ranged from joy to total up the absolute terror. Due to my age and the loss of the last pregnancy, I didn’t want to attach myself to this baby too fast.

Obviously, that was not fun and the last few months have been my family and I live with pins and needles awaiting the arrival of a series of results of different tests and spending most of our time in doctors ‘offices”, shared the actress.

And is that the actress Resident Evil unveiled in the month of may that two years ago had a abortion when he was only four months of pregnancy. Since then Jovovich it is currently positioned in favor of the sexual rights of women, among which stands out the interruption of pregnancy.

The pregnancy not achieved was given while filming a tape in Europe. However, due to medical reasons, was forced to abort.

“Between in preterm labor and they told me I had to be awake during the entire procedure. It was an experience that is horrible I have gone. I still have nightmares about it. When I think about the fact that women have to deal with abortions in deplorable conditions by the new laws, my stomach I turned” shared the actress on her experience of abortion.

Will it be a girl or a boy?

Before the new news that has generated positive reactions, the actress Mile he shared that you already know the sex of your next baby.

“IThank God that we are clear and we discover that we have been blessed with another girl! Anyway, I wish me luck to my baby and me! I send much love and will keep you posted on my progress. Xoxo”, she announced.

This girl would be the third child that has had the actress with her husband Paul WS Anderson.

