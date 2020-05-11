Michelle Obama to Greta Thunberg after the tweet from Trump: “don’t let anyone turn off your light”

(CNN) – Michelle Obama, former first lady of the united States, sent a message of support to the young activist climate crisis Greta Thunberg, after the teenager of 16 years, he was criticized by president Donald Trump on Twitter.

“Don’t let anyone turn off your light”, tweeted Obama this Thursday citing Thunberg. “As girls I have known in Vietnam and around the world, you have a lot to offer to everyone,” he added.

Not to mention Trump, the former first lady noted: “Ignore the doubters and keep clear that millions of people are cheering”.

.@GretaThunbergdon’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 13, 2019

Thunberg, who has inspired protesters around the world to press for action in the fight against the climate crisis, was named person of the year magazine Time this week.

On the morning of Thursday, Trump wrote on Twitter that it was “so ridiculous” that Thunberg was recognized as person of the year.

“Oh Greta you should work on your problem of anger management and then go see a good movie old fashioned with a friend! Unwind, Greta, relax!”, were the words of the president.

The pre-candidate democrat Joe Biden, who was vice-president of Barack Obama, he chastised Trump for his comments, writing on Twitter: “What kind of president matonea to a teenager?”.