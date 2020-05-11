Michelle Obama starts the year with a committed project on Instagram TV

Michelle Obama it is a real box of surprises. Since Barack and Michelle Obama leave the White House, which was his home for eight years, the former prime lady of the united States has focused on promote education as a fundamental tool to change the world and as a basis for a more just and egalitarian society. The lawyer remained committed to the cause and has started the new year with an exciting project that seeks to inspire the american students and encourage them to continue with their studies. It is A Year Of Firsts, a series that will be broadcast via Instagram TV, better known as the IGTV.



The show presented by the writer of My story show the day-to-day four college students in their first year of career. In the program, we will share the videos submitted by young people through their mobile phones, where you will have the difficulties and problems that they face in the classroom. Although the production company ATTN has been commissioned to announce its release through your social networks, Michelle Obama has also used its social profile in order to explain this surprising new initiative for educational purposes. “The first year of college is exciting, but also a little stressful. As a college student, I know how intimidating it can be to get to a new place and make new friendsall while trying to discover who you are and who you want to be,” begins the activist in the video, where he recounts his adventure at the university.

“That is why I am so excited to Reach Higher associate with ATTN to share the stories of four first-year university student: Robert, Linette, Regan and Haseeb. I’m impatient because I know and to learn more about how they feel in this great leap you are about to give,” concludes the publication, which has generated more than a million views and has received more than thousand comments. The lawyer has decided to undertake this adventure when his two daughters are already pursuing university studies. While the eldest daughter of the marriage Obama, Maliais forming at the University of Harvard, Sasha just beginning his career at the University of Michigan, breaking with the tradition of the family.



