The president of the united States, Donald Trump is in the midst of a process of dismissalbut that does not prevent him from being a one of the two men most admired by americansaccording to a survey published Monday.

Trump, the third president in the history of the united States that will be subjected to a political trial, and his predecessor, former president Barack Obama, tied this year as the man most admiration awakened among his countrymen, said Gallup.