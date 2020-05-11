Michelle Obama debuts a series on Instagram

There are those who start the year especially motivated, with a great list of goals and new projects they invite to think that the next year will be more fruitful. Something like this should happen Michelle Obama. During his years in the White House was focused on promoting healthy eating, physical exercise and access to the education of the girls. And since he left the presidential residence, their activity has not diminished.

After writing a memoir and present it through world, Michelle has unveiled his next project: a series through Instagram TV that will show the day-to-day of several college students in its first year of career, and that she herself presented. The production company ATTN has been commissioned to announce their premiere via their social networks.

The series, which will be called A year of firsts is born the project’s Reach Higher Initiative, led by Michelle Obamathat seeks to inspire students of the united States and to encourage them to continue with their studieseither a college career or a professional training program, after completing their secondary school studies.

The protagonists are students from different parts of the country and different races, which narrate, through videos made with their mobile phonesthe challenges and developments they face in their first year of college, how to support work and studies and how they are organized to adapt to her new life and succeed at those first months of college life.

“The first year of college is exciting, but also a little stressful. As a first-generation college student, I know how intimidating it can be to try to navigate through a new place and make new friends. All while trying to discover who you are and who you want to be,” wrote Michelle Obama in a post to Instagram, remembering his student days in university.