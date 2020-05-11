Michelle Obama and Julia Roberts unite for the empowerment of girls | People and Celebrity

Michelle Obama and Julia Roberts-will begin next week a trip through Southeast asia to learn about the different educational organizations that help to empower the future careers of girls and adolescents of this area of the world. The activity is part of the event Leaders: Asia-Pacific, organized by the Foundation Obama —was created by the former first lady and her husband, the former president of the united States Barack Obama, in 2017— which will be held in Kua Lumpur (Malaysia) between 10 and 14 December.

Prior to this meeting in the capital of the asian country, on the 9th day, Obama and Roberts, as representatives of the Alliance for the Opportunities of the Girls, an action that is part of the institution created by marriage, will make a stop in Vietnam where you will learn about various local NGOS that work for girls of different ages receive an education and you will find young people who benefit from these programs.

The former first lady and the actress will move on then to Malaysia to participate the 11th day of December, in a conversation where you will discuss what transpired the day before with the girls, as well as their leadership and their own careers. The colloquium will be moderated by Deborah Henry, a tv host and model malaysia, founder of Fugee, an organization that runs a school and different programmes oriented towards refugees in this country. During the meeting between Obama and Roberts will also be questions from the audience, composed by 200 leaders from 33 countries in the Asia-Pacific, working in both the public and private sector and belong to non-governmental organizations.

Obama will participate in another conference the next day, the 12th of December, entitled How we formed the Asia-Pacificof the hand of Maya Soetoro-Ng, half sister of Barack Obama, the fruit of the second marriage of the mother of the former president, who currently works for the Foundation Obama. In fact, Barack Obama organized the program with other asian leaders at the beginning of this year in Hawaii (USA).

This is not the first time that the Oscar-winning collaborates with the organization of a previous marriage presidential. In January, Julia Roberts and other celebrities, such as Meryl Streep, David Beckham, Anne Hathaway, Natalie Portman, John Legend and Jessica Alba, among others, recorded a video in which they discussed the importance of the girls also receive an education. The actress warned that “more than 98 million girls worldwide are not in school.”

Roberts tends to take advantage of their fame to give visibility to various causes. In 2001, he came to donate two million dollars: one million to the relief Fund for the american Red Cross Disaster and another on a program that is issued in the united States and the United Kingdom to raise funds for the families of the victims and survivors of the terrorist attacks of September 11. Three years ago, the actress also worked with Michael Kors when you hang it on your social networks a picture of her with the t-shirt of the campaign, Watch Hunger Stop, which consisted of the designer would donate 25 meals to children in need for each one of the photographs that join the cause.