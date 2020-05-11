Michelle Obama and Julia Roberts join forces to encourage the education adole

The former prime lady of the united Michelle Obama and the actress in ‘Pretty Woman’ Julia Roberts have visited this Monday, a high school in Vietnam for to promote the education of girls.

“When you give a teenager access to the school, you give him power, a voice and the opportunity to improve your life, your family, and your community,” said Michelle during his visit in the institute of Can Giuoc.

Since Barack Obama left the White House, his wife, of 55 years, has become the education for the teenagers in your occupation through the Foundation for Obama.

In terms of education, Vietnam outperforms its neighbours with an enrollment rate of almost 92%. But in rural areas, poverty still sometimes leads young people to leave school prematurely.

“I want everyone to participate and concentrate, at times it will be difficult, as is the case for some of you, but it’s worth it,” said Michelle, who studied at prestigious american universities such as Princeton and Harvard.

In his memoirs “My Story”, explains how his teachers shaped his life and paved the way for him to become a successful attorney. Thanks to the sales of the book, promised $ 500,000 to fund one of the programs of the Foundation, Obama, dedicated to the education of adolescent girls.

Both the former prime lady as the actress have traveled together to Southeast asia to meet and support the work of education organizations that are concerned for the female schooling.

Roberts, 52 years, now has more free time to get involved in these projects. In addition, a long time ago that their family has become their priority. In spite of this, has not stopped the big-screen side, but only accepts roles that fit in with your logistics family.

A year ago premiered ‘Ben is Back‘, a film that gives life to the mother of a young man addicted to drugs. Almost at the same time, he received a nomination for the Golden Globe for his role in the series ‘Homecoming‘, a psychological thriller directed by Sam Esmail, which gives life to the social worker of a center for soldiers who want to return to civilian life.