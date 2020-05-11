Messages mother’s Day: phrases and greetings for Mother’s Day quarantine | words of gratitude for Whatsapp and Facebook may 10 | Images | Happy mothers day | Social Networks

Happy Day to all the mothers | This 10 of may is celebrated Mother’s Day differently, because the quarantine has forced many people to stay isolated, far away from the family member to whom he pays tribute on this date.

When unable to meet physically with the moms for this holiday so significant, the social networks become a means to show affection towards that being so loved, for through Whatsapp and Facebook you can share tender messages and congratulations.

The words may be the present more valuable to a mother. With them, the feelings of the children they are expressed better than any material gift, because they are a demonstration of sincere affection and gratitude for the woman who needs to be life.

Therefore, in the next list you’ll be able to have the best phrases, dedications and words of thanks for entertaining as it should be that very important person in this Mother’s Day.

Phrases and messages for Mother’s Day

– To the world you’re just one mother, but for me you are the world. With love and joy we shout to the world that there is no mother like mine.

– Mom, you mean more to me than what the world you’ll never know. Congratulations!

– Nothing is really lost until you, mom, not you find. I love you! itHappy Mother’s Day 2020!

– Mother, there is only one and as beautiful as you, none!

– Mom, you deserve a monument for being there all the time. Happy Mother’s Day!

– Could tell you with a rhyme, or better with a flower, but I will tell you of the word: Mom, you’re the best!

– If I’m happy, celebrate with me. If I am sad, do not smile until you make me laugh. You are my friend unconditionally. Thank you!

– I played the lottery when I was born. Thank you for making me a millionaire, mom! I love you!

– Mom, thank you for giving me what no one ever will give me ever, your sincere words and your unconditional love. You are a great blessing that the good lord gave us because He plació.

– Any gift that you could call which I did you to me: life. Thank you mom! O happy day!

– There is No love like the one I feel for you, mom, even though sometimes you don’t show it, although sometimes you don’t what to say. I love you, mom, I love you all I love you and much more.

– Mother, you are my greatest love, my pride more immense and the woman of my life. Thank you for all that you have given me and thank you for being my Mom!

Images of Mother’s Day to send by Whatsapp and Facebook

Greetings for the Mother’s Day | Due to the quarantine enacted in countries such as Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador and Chile, thousands of people will send a greeting for Mother’s Day in a virtual way. Here are phrases and images to share on your social networks.

Greeting messages for Mother’s Day.

Another option for honoring mom on her day is to send posters for Mother’s Day. You might even cheer you up and make one using all your creativity.

Words to honor mom on her day.

Tender dedications for Mother’s Day.

Images with phrases to express the love for mom.

Cards with beautiful messages for mom.

Pictures to share via Whatsapp and Facebook.

Mother’s day

Famous phrases for Mother’s Day

– “Never in life you will find tenderness better, more profound, more selfless or true of your mother.” Honoré de Balzac

– “A mother always forgive; he has come into the world for this.” Alejandro Dumas

– “Mothers, in your hands you have the salvation of the world”. Leon Tolstoy

– “There is only one child beautiful in the world, every mother knows that.” Chinese proverb.

– “The phrase ‘working mother’ is redundant”. Jane Sellman

– “The only love that I really believe is the love of a mother for her children”. Karl Lagerfeld

– “A hundred men may make an encampment, but it only takes one woman to make a home”. Chinese proverb.

– “My mother was the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. All that I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral education, intellectual and physical-that I received from her.” George Washington

– “My mother had a lot of problems with me, but I think she enjoyed it”. Mark Twain

Videos to commemorate the Day of the mother:

The Mother’s day it is celebrated worldwide.

Poems to celebrate mother’s Day:

Poem for mother’s Day. Photo: spread

On this special day, the poems are a significant detail for the mothers.

Poem for mother’s Day. Photo: spread

Some prefer to be inspired by examples of poems as a thank you to the work of the mother.

Poem for mother’s Day. Photo: spread

Mother’s day: songs to dedicate to mom

Juan Gabriel – Amor eterno

Manuelcha Padro – Mother dear

Christina Aguilera – I turn to you

Laura Pausini – To Her I Owe My Love