masks, straps, and dresses magical

As many of us now, Shay Cunliffe believes that in Westworld have sinned a little optimistic. The costume designer for the HBO series imagined a Los Angeles future as “full of masks, but we fall short”. From his own confinement by the COVID-19, Cunliffe joked on the phone about how the fiction of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy is now almost aspirational.

It was in fact the idea of aspiracionalidad one of the which sprang up in his first conversations with the showrunners: “In those first meetings we don’t speak of concrete things, but the feeling that they wanted to convey in the series”. The work of Cunliffe is to turn in garments and styles that feeling. “It was something completely new for me,” says the designer. And that is that she he joined the blockbuster science fiction in its third seasonwhen a large part of the universe of the series, formed by a few amoral theme parks (and never best said that “thematic”), was already done. The other reality of Westworld, your real-world (and never worse told, sorry for the spoilerthat of “real”), we had only had small glimpses.

“In the first few seasons had not been explored really the futurism of this world, so we asked if we could afford that was as well, futuristic,” says Cunliffe. Futuristic but recognizable. Your justification for that Westworld is advanced-but-without-busting is very logical: “we are talking about in 30 or 40 years and I, which I take to be a costume designer since the mid-80s, I’ve seen how things are recycled and re -, the changes (dress) are not as radical as one might believe”. If today does not dress very differently from that of the last three or four decades, it makes sense that the look of Westworld it is similar to the current (masks included, what things). That’s why in the series, more than outfits deliriously advanced, we see outfits, shirts, skirts, high heels or jewelry.

Some of these pieces are also connected, according to Cunliffe, to Westworld with the cinema black. And step served to the women of the series, absolute center of their plot, living in his third season, “a trip through the locker room, passing one more recognizable to a more severe and futuristic”. For example, the avenging Pains (Evan Rachel Wood) begins this new delivery of Westworld characterized almost wedding-trophy… and then BOOM.

The dress transformable, Dolores became a meme in terms of fans Westworld could see it: an icon instant. Shay Cunliffe is aware of the tremendous impact it had to see to the relentless android convert your minimalist little black dress in a model shiny, long and opulent. “I try not to think that everyone will have an opinion on my work, is too stressful”, he says. However, it can’t be more grateful for the welcome that was his creation.

When I ask him if, as she tweeted about getting the own Evan Rachel Wood, in his time, all of that is needle and thread, Cunliffe is emphatic: “there is ZERO digital retouching in that scene”. Their years of experience in the field of theatrical costumes made this possible: “I started my career in the theatre, where there are many challenges that must be addressed in real time, no second chances.” The mythical short dress-long-matte-metallic Dolores needed a multitude of prototypes (“many weekends of preparation and many rehearsals with Evan Rachel Wood “) and three jacks on the set. In the second, the actress failed to activate the mechanism in the suit. It was a very funny moment, remember Cunliffe, which was followed by another very exciting: when the entire team broke to clap after the perfect shot. “Was the instant favorite of my career.” But it was also a tense moment: “with three cameras and a lot of extras in the scene, we would not allow that it might not work”.

“That night, the team of digital effects I did not know that they have nothing to do with that.”, continues. Precisely the responsible of that department, he ran towards the designer right after to congratulate you. “It was a pleasure to surprise a few types that are not that easy to surprise,” she recalls. On the other hand, Cunliffe shares the merit with his people: “I have a wonderful team of seamstresses with which I have been working years.” Also with your reinforcement Spanish: “please mention to the fantastic team with whom I worked in Besalú, I wish I could take them over to all the sites”, she asks me before our interview.

Shay Cunliffe entered in ‘Westworld’ for third season. (Source: HBO)

Locations like the photogenic medieval village Catalan become Westworld in other places and other times. Future times that call for spectacular dresses transformable (“for actresses, beautiful, powerful and intelligent”) and suits perfect as the glamorous model bordeaux Maeve (Thandie Newton) looks precisely in Besalú. But Westworld it is, above all, the story of a dark world, a world where people are manipulated. It also has its translation in the form of clothing: uniforms.

Shay Cunliffe saw what they were doing, “companies uniforms of the world” and on what exists already performed the changes that the world of Westworld needed. As the straps and webbing that she decided to add to some outfits: in a world where population control is most important, something like this is as disturbing as reasonable. Are those small details that make a series great. And are dressed as the seemingly magical Dolores Abernathy who-turned-meme, take a trip around the world. In that, by 2020, yes, is very different from that of 1980. A round of applause for Shay Cunliffe (and his team).