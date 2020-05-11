Maddie Ziegler: This is the trailer for his first film [VIDEO] | Entertainment

Maddie Ziegler (14 years) will make her debut as an actress in the new film from Colin Trevorrow, director of “Jurassic World”, called ‘The Book of Henry’. The film will be released in June.

The young man, who became famous for appearing in the series ‘Dance Moms’ and then the dancer star of the music video of Sia, will play Christina in the film.

The film tells the story of the family’s Carpenter, who will be involved in a secret plan to help Christina escape from her evil stepfather. With the help of’jaeden Lieberher, the youngest son of 11 years that is sobredotado, the family will try to find out why Christina is afraid of both his stepfather.

Maddie Ziegler is accompanied by a cast of luxury along with Naomi Watts, in the role of mother. ‘jaeden Lieberher and Jacob Tremblay interpreted to the children Carpenter. Watch the trailer below.