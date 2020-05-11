Maddie Ziegler revealed the worst part of his beginnings as a star

You may Maddie Ziegler have just fourteen years of age, but due to his amazing skills in the dance and to his close relationship with celebrities the likes of Siatoday is one of the child stars most famous and sought-after Hollywood. We all want to work with her!

Before dancing the videos more intense Sia, starring in films and steal all the looks on the red carpet, Maddie began his career as a member of the show Dance Moms, which he left recently. And judging by their latest statements on the topic, this program was not at all friendly with her, especially her coach, to the rue Abby Lee Miller.

“I learned a lot of lessons. I lived in the most crazy when I was with her and the team. I’m very pleased to have left that behind, and yes I learned a lot from her and we also had fun moments,” he said. Zieggler to People. “But now I feel that I have never been more happy in life, and I’m not stressed out”.

Maddie also confessed that he never saw a full chapter of the Dance Moms. “We live through it, so I feel that we didn’t have to see it, and was so much drama that I don’t want to see it again.”

Zieggler he did not hesitate to reveal that the show made it to live moments quite complicated for a little girl. “I was stressed out at eleven years of age, which should not happen! It was too much pressure to win a competition… That was always my state of mind.”

Do you dare to go back to the time of the contests of that sort?

“I was no longer able to compete. I’m so pleased to have passed the competitions. That is one thing that I am glad to have left behind because it was stressful,” he admitted.

And then he added something sharp and that you will not like Miller. “A trophy doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

