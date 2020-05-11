Maddie Ziegler ensures that it is very bad doing THIS… do You believe?

Maddie Ziegler is a girl of many talents, and we all know this. She is an actress, dancer, fashion designer, writer and vlogger. However, recently in an interview with the magazine Seventeenhe admitted that there is something in what is not going very well: send text messages.

“Oh, my friends tell me that I am the worst typing text messages”, it says in the edition of July/August publication. “I don’t use emojis, everything is in lowercase. In my head I express my emotions, but they never seem very enthusiastic. I need to start using emojis and stuff!”.

Maddie also talked about his life, who inspires you, what strange Dance Moms,and much more.

Look what that revealed:

Not stifling for your busy schedule: “Still I’m just a teenager. Sometimes I am so involved in what I do that my friends and family have to remind myself that what I do is great. I never imagined this.”

Avoid the haters: “I try to stay away from the comments on the Internet. Why should I worry about reading something from someone who has nothing better to do more than making people feel small, they feel bigger? Is not well”.

Zendaya is your fashion icon: “What I like about it is that it changes all the time. Something can be masculine or very feminine. I admire that.”

He is enjoying quite the life of vlogger: “It gets to be difficult. I record and edit all my videos by myself… so it is more personal. It is a lot of work, but it is important for me because I want to share great content”.

Is happy to be out of Dance Moms: “The show was very stressful, didn’t want to deal more with the drama. I’m happy I followed through. I could go out and do my thing and be myself. But I am grateful for the experience, strange dance with the girls.”

