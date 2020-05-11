Lucy Boynton, January Jones and Gwyneth Patrow at the premiere of “The Politician” could inspire you in your next looks on as a guest

The wedding season still on a war footing and the find styling perfect can be all a nightmare for many. Luckily, the celebrities become a source of inspiration with his looks for the gala. Lucy Boynton, January Jones or Gwyneth Paltrow have gone to the premiere “The Politician”, the new series of Netflix, and their various costumes can become a benchmark for many in their upcoming events tag. Which of these proposals you get?

January Jones of Rodarte

For all those that take advantage of the events label to innovate, the styling of January Jones signed by Rodarte is a true fantasy. Changing of shoes for something more elegant (a heel sandal serves us), this mono sequins, cut out and with a skirt type peplum it is the perfect option to knock the staff out and make a difference.





Gwyneth Paltrow of GLabel

The simplicity, the more extreme and elegant comes from the hand of Gwyneth Paltrow. The actress proves that you need very little to succeed and your dress word of honor in bottle green is a clear example.





Lucy Boynton Dior

With the passing of the months Lucy Boynton has managed to carve a niche in the world of fashion and beauty with a unique style that falls in love with thousands of fans. Last night he opted for a delicate piece of tulle in pastel shades, signed by Dior.





Zoey Deutch of Rodarte

Rhinestones, lace, bows, red color… If what you like is to bet for a dress to take you around, it will be best that you inspire in Zoey Deutch and his designs for Rodarte.





Julia Schlaepfer of Paolo Sebastian

The neckline most extreme comes from the hand of Julia Schlaepfer and your designer Paolo Sebastian. The embroidery and transparencies take control of the piece.





Pictures | Gtres