LSD (Diplo, Sia, Labrinth) – Thunderclouds [2018] | Videoclip | Actualidad

LSDthe project has united Diplo with Sia and Labrinth seems that you are making face-to publish an album in full. Genius and Audio we were offered a first glimpse of the sound psychedelic and electronic to expect from this collaboration.

But now, with the third subject we discover that there are more. Thunderclouds it brings us a pace more classics that make us go back to the 60’s spiced with a little soul.

And, of course, the accompanying video is a fantastic trip for the range of colors that have been chosen to enhance this project with the ideal surrealist that have as a background.

And no, on this occasion, and it does not show Sia of physical form, or another little dancer to take its place, as in the previous video. On this occasion she has left her hollow Maddie Zieglerthe girl (no longer so little girl) who accompanies him for several years in the audiovisual field, that hypnotizes with its ability to gesture and her way of dancing. And all under the direction of Ernest Desumbila.

On this occasion, he accompanies a Diplo fully clad in white, is placed at the front of the van that transports them and a Labrinth become a guru travelling aboard your own private cloud. Yes, it’s all very whimsical, like this project that looks like that we have reserved many surprises.