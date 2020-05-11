Lily Collins will star in ‘Emily in Paris’, the new series from Darren Star – Spoiler Time

Very good news for the fans of Lily Collins!

The actress has been booked to star in Emily in Paristhe new series of Darren Star, creator of Sex and the City and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Emily In Paris will continue to Emily (Collins), a twenty-year-old’s Midwest moving to Paris after receiving an unexpected job opportunity. Emily is responsible for providing an american point of view to a venerable marketing firm French. However, you will have to adapt to this culture shock and the challenge of living in a foreign city while you juggle your career, your friendships and your love life.

Last September, Paramount Network ordered 10 half-hour episodes each for this dramatic comedy, which is expected to debut in 2020. Starbesides being the creator, will serve as executive producer of the series.

Collins recently appeared in the series BBC Les Misérables as well as in the drama of Amazon The Last Tycoon.