Lily Collins announces pregnancy and Zac Efron could be the father!

We knew this would happen sooner or later

It turns out that this day Lily Collins shared a photo unusual, rather unusual.

It turns out that in the picture you can see the actress I PREGNANT! Yes, as well as what you read. To the surprise of many, all indicate that Collins takes several months, and the world is paralyzed by the act.

Although it is known that lately he had been very little active on social networks, or posting old photos, no one imagined that Lily would give a big surprise.

Some even claim that the father of the baby could be Zac Efron, co-star of the actress in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”, where they give life to the story of the killer Ted Bundy.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtXEcBz3Go0(/embed)

Other fans indicate that you can be Noah Centineo, who recently shared the stage for the music video “Save Me Tonight”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DDlHGu4J00(/embed)

Although we know how confused you are, we have to tell you that you’re not the only one.

via GIPHY

But unfortunately this is just a big joke!

So is, as every year, in the united States is celebrated on the first of April, the Day of the Innocent, and Lily Collins took the opportunity to share a photo in which she appears pregnant, but it turns out that it is only a picture of her character Rosie on “Where rainbows end, alongside Sam Claflin.

What a joke that we did!