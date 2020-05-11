Lily Collins admits that has also been ignored by the boys

Lily Collins consider how after the first appointment, how many times he did not come back to know of the gentleman!

We’ve all gone through that terrible experience in which you think that everything went well on the first date with your crush, and you end up with the broken heart when it seems like the earth swallowed it, and during an interview with Glamour UK, Lily Collins revealed that she also has passed.

“I have not looked forward to more times that I would like to admit. I have gone through times in which I had appointments, and I thought both had gone well, and I never returned to know of him. Sometimes that happens after an appointment, a few dates or a month. I would prefer that people be honest with me, since I live as well. I don’t think that is something that you can imagine. The good thing is that we all have the same problems”: Told Lily.

The sentimental life of Lily has never been easy in spite of its incredible beauty and the success that it has earned in the film industry, the star has had to learn that these things happen to anyone and that this does not mean that there is something wrong in it, simply things don’t work out and since.

Did you ever think that Lily would have gone through something like this?

