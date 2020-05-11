Lessons of love that left us ‘How I Met Your Mother’

LOVE IS ABOUT BEING IN A RELATIONSHIP WHERE YOU FEEL WELL

No, a relationship with jealousy, deception, or where you feel “boring” is a healthy relationship. In the end, Ted, Robin and Barney were involved in some relationships strange, but especially Ted –who always believed to have found true love– came to understand, at the end of the series, a real relationship, a real love, is when you’re with someone with whom you can grow and that things just are easy, zero complicated, and with whom you enjoy life, a thing that lived, until he met Tracy McConnell (“The mother”, played by Cristin Milioti).

IN THE LOVE IS WORTH HAVING DOUBTS

One of the most beautiful of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ was that of Marshall and Lily. They met in college and since then they were together… but yes, there was a season where they had their doubts and even broke up. It was a horrible moment for both of you and to your friends (especially because Lily decided to move to San Francisco, so the distance didn’t help), but in the end, every one had time to think and returned, so as never again to be separated along the series. What is the lesson? It is better to have doubts. It is worth to give you a space to think things through and individually set what happens in your life, even if that required finish. And if indeed, the relationship was destined to last, they will return stronger than ever, just as happened with Lily and Marshall. And what if not? You can always keep looking for what you really want in your life, like Ted Mosby.