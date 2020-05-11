Kris Jenner explains why his family is so close-knit

“Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to have a big family. I used to sit when I was in high school and think, I can’t wait to have six children, specifically I said the number six,” she told the fashion magazine. “Now, when we see you all and it’s christmas Eve and we are all comfortable sitting around the tree drinking hot chocolate, I get excited a lot for my big happy family”.

It is a family that Jenner said he “gave them up”. “I think that as he grew, and grew, and had all these kids and all this responsibility, I just gave up my family, and everything that I always wanted was that each and every one of them were as happy, happy and be as successful as possible. “Whatever that meant to them”, explained in CR Fashion Book, pointing out that their mission “has always been” to work with them and help them to find success in any element of life. “Traveling this road with them, I make sure they know that you are loved unconditionally”.