Kris Jenner explains why his family is so close-knit

The girls of the clan Kar-Jenner are inseparable for a magical reason…
When it comes to the love of a mother, Kris Jenner it is understood.
After all, it is the famous matriarch of the family Kardashian-Jenner and one of the mothers/managers more prominent in the history of Hollywood. On the cover of an edition of collection of CR Fashion Book, and in the company of her five daughters dressed to play for Mugler black and white, the mother of six mused to the magazine about her path to motherhood, a future that is imagined specifically during their years in high school.
“Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to have a big family. I used to sit when I was in high school and think, I can’t wait to have six children, specifically I said the number six,” she told the fashion magazine. “Now, when we see you all and it’s christmas Eve and we are all comfortable sitting around the tree drinking hot chocolate, I get excited a lot for my big happy family”.
It is a family that Jenner said he “gave them up”. “I think that as he grew, and grew, and had all these kids and all this responsibility, I just gave up my family, and everything that I always wanted was that each and every one of them were as happy, happy and be as successful as possible. “Whatever that meant to them”, explained in CR Fashion Book, pointing out that their mission “has always been” to work with them and help them to find success in any element of life. “Traveling this road with them, I make sure they know that you are loved unconditionally”.
And who is better to love unconditionally than a mother who certainly loves “really strong”?
“I expect a lot, and I put the bar really high. Either mother-daughter, mother-son, friends, relatives, whatever it is, I will give everything I have, physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially, I’m ready for anything,” explained Jenner. “When you love unconditionally, it’s something huge. Because that means that you love through anything.”
Heji Shin
According to the matriarch, that eternal love is the reason by which the famous family has that link.
“Some people can’t handle what I have to give. I am very emotional, I hurt and I cry. That pain is real, but it used to be much more difficult. I lost people that I loved, and still love, very much. I have been disappointed in friendships over the years,” he said in the magazine. “But I think I learned to be more strong for my family when I need it. At the end of the day, the reason that we are so united is because there is nothing that can go through that armor. There is simply nothing. I love my family so much there is nothing we would not do for them.”
