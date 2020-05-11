Known to all the winners at the GRAMMYs 2020

Without a doubt, the Grammy Awards 2020 were filled with surprise. Between incredible presentations and looks of the celebrities that attended the event, this night was worthy to remember. If you missed this spectacular awards ceremony, we leave the list of winners to the edition of the Awards of the Recording Academy this year:

Album of the year: Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Record of the year: Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Best Performance Rap: DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – Higher

Best new artist: Billie Eilish

Best Latin Pop Album: Alejandro Sanz – #ElDisco

Song of the year: Billie Eilish

Best Album Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative: Rosalia – The Evil Want To

Best Performance Country: Speechless, Dan + Shay

Best Album of Comedy: Sticks and Stones, Dave Chapelle

Best pop album of the year: Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Presentation Pop: Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Best Recording Dance: The Chemical Brothers – Got To Keep On

Best Pop Vocal Album: Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator – IGOR

Best Album Dance/Electronic: The Chemical Brothers – Not Geography

Best Rock Song: Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Music Video: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic – Old Town Road

Best Film Music: Beyoncé – Homecoming

Best Presentation Rock: Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Presentation Metal: Tool – 7empest

Best Soundtrack: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Best Album Rock: Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

Best Engineering on an Album: Finneas O’connell – When We All Fall Asleep, Wher Do We Go?

Best Song Written for a Visual Medium: A Star Is Born – I’ll Never Love Again

Producer of the Year: Finneas

Best Alternative Album: Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Better Presentation Of R&B: Anderson .Paak and Andre 3000 – come Home