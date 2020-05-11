Known to all the winners at the GRAMMYs 2020

Without a doubt, the Grammy Awards 2020 were filled with surprise. Between incredible presentations and looks of the celebrities that attended the event, this night was worthy to remember. If you missed this spectacular awards ceremony, we leave the list of winners to the edition of the Awards of the Recording Academy this year:
Album of the year: Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Record of the year: Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Best Performance Rap: DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – Higher
Best new artist: Billie Eilish
Best Latin Pop Album: Alejandro Sanz – #ElDisco
Song of the year: Billie Eilish
Best Album Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative: Rosalia – The Evil Want To
Best Performance Country: Speechless, Dan + Shay
Best Album of Comedy: Sticks and Stones, Dave Chapelle
Best pop album of the year: Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Presentation Pop: Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Best Recording Dance: The Chemical Brothers – Got To Keep On
Best Pop Vocal Album: Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator – IGOR
Best Album Dance/Electronic: The Chemical Brothers – Not Geography
Best Rock Song: Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Best Music Video: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic – Old Town Road
Best Film Music: Beyoncé – Homecoming
Best Presentation Rock: Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Best Presentation Metal: Tool – 7empest
Best Soundtrack: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Best Album Rock: Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
Best Engineering on an Album: Finneas O’connell – When We All Fall Asleep, Wher Do We Go?
Best Song Written for a Visual Medium: A Star Is Born – I’ll Never Love Again
Producer of the Year: Finneas
Best Alternative Album: Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Better Presentation Of R&B: Anderson .Paak and Andre 3000 – come Home