Know the top 10 productions more views on Netflix

Fast-paced actionromance on the adriatic coast, brutality, epic, medieval, deceptions, and murders, the secrets of the best basketball player in history. Of all and for all there is in the top ten most seen now on Netflix. Find out and get ready.

1. Dangerous lies

Camila Mendes, Jamie Chung, and Sasha Alexander star in this plot of suspense in which a caregiver ruined inherits unexpectedly the heritage of their patient. This legacy, full of dark secrets, engages in a web of deceit and danger.

2. Three meters above the sky: series

In this series of 8 chapters, inspired by the books of Federico Moccia, tells how two young people from very different origins they fall in love during a summer on the Italian coast of the Adriatic.

3. Tyler Rake

Chris Hemsworth stars in this powerful and muscular thriller that follows the steps of a mercenary who travels to Bangladesh to rescue the child kidnapped from a drug kingpin. Their mission soon becomes a struggle against the clock to survive.

4. I never

This series of 10 episodes, tells the story of an american teenager of indian origin who, after a difficult year, just want to improve your social status. But the friends, family, and the heart is not what will be easy.

5. The last dance

This docuserie that releases a chapter per season with unreleased material from 1997 and 1998 shows the career of Michael Jordan, as well as the glorious career of the Chicago Bulls in the 90’s.

6. The last kingdom

8 new chapters of the epic medieval series have come up with force to this service streaming. Tell how, while Alfred the Great defends his kingdom against the invading vikings, Uhtred, a saxon raised among vikings, seeks to reclaim their ancestral rights.

7. Playing with fire

In this reality show of 8 deliveries, attractive people and a single is known, in turn, mingle on the shores of paradise. But there is a trap. To win the grand prize of US$100,000, will have to give up sex.

8. The house of paper

A month after its launch, the fourth batch of chapters of the series of the band of The Professor is still among the most-watched Netflix.

9. All day and a night

This film starring Jeffrey Wright and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II focuses on a young man who is serving a life sentence in prison, while he recalls the circumstances, the people and the system, that what pushed them to commit their crime.

10. Unorthodox

For its part, among the most seen, it appears this mini-series of four episodes starring the huge Shira Haas, who embodies Sty, a young hasidic jewish Brooklyn, who flees to Berlin in order to escape an arranged marriage, and is welcomed by a group of musicians. A production based on a true story of the author Deborah Feldman.