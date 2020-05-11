Kim Kardashian talks about the day that Kris Jenner will ‘stole its shine’ during his first session with Karl Lagerfeld | News

In 2013 and on the eve of the Met Gala, the fashion event of the world’s most important, Kim Kardashian he received an invitation to star in the cover of the magazine CR Fashion Bookwhere it would be directed and dressed by leading fashion icons such as Karl Lagerfeldrevealed the socialite in an interview with New York Magazine. Excited, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians he accepted the proposal, as it would be the first session that would be next to the deceased designer. In fact, some of her friends who had previously worked with him, the hoped to tell her that Karl used to give your models any of their expensive handbags, the reason that the even more excited. However, the socialite not with had with her mother, Kris Jenner, would accompany her to her meeting with Karl in Paris. To the middle of the session, and while Kim was expected with impatience the moment in which Lagerfeld handed him his bag, entered the set the matriarch of the clan, dressed entirely in Chanel. “Karl stopped the shooting and went up to her and said: ‘my god, my God, are you his mother? I remember this jacket! I remember these gloves! I made these earrings!” told Kim to the journal, recognizing that between his mother and Karl there was a chemical snapshot. “It was so uncomfortable and annoying. I remember that I sent text messages to my sisters and said, ‘Girls, mom month is robbing the brightness. This is my first fashion shoot!” he told the also an entrepreneur. Kim Kardashian revealed that at the end of the session, Karl was walking to where she and her mother were, hiding something behind her back. “I said between me: ‘the bag is here, oh my God!” he recounted. Kim even acknowledged that at that time he thought: “I will appreciate this forever. I’m pregnant and when my daughter grows up I will give you this bag”. However, the coveted gift, he never reached their hands, because at the end, Karl decided to give it to your mom. “They were like ten-thousand dollars (in a bag), and never could get one just like it. It was all Swarovski crystal… it was just a sample that never came to production” he said, ” and then admit that he ended up crying and wailing that his mother has stolen his big moment in fashion.