Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the People’s Choice Awards

The entrepreneur of KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian, her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, along with her mother, Kris Jenner, have come together at the Red Carpet of the People’s Choice Awards. With suits, tailors and attractive dresses, the family has opted for different choices for wear. Kim Kardashian wears a dress from Versace, while Kris Jenner has opted for a suit Alexander McQueen. Kourtney Kardashian wearing a suit that has made it shine in Naeem Khan and Khloe Kardashian wears a black dress with transparencies of LaQuan Smith. Discover your style below: