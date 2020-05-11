Katie Holmes has the look basic and trend for back-to-work (volume VII)

Updated 05/09/2019 08:41



The american actress Katie Holmes strolling through the streets of New York and her look has made us reflect on the total black you can’t miss every season in our closet.

Has always been one of our favorite actresses if we’re talking about street style. Katie Holmes has already opened the otoo in New York and has chosen that jams fails: a total look in black. Possibly you already have some cloth black but whether to combine with white, beige or denim in our basic should not miss any of these pieces timeless.

Elegant yet casual, the american actress has convinced us to change in this same time all our summer clothes for all those blazers, pants and accessories which we have categorized as basic.

However, cmo will not be of another way, Katie has worn several tendencias so subtle in this look that apparently you can go for classic and timeless. Some classrooms with grille and a pair of pants with openings in the under are some of the details that you have given to this look a touch cool and different. And ace is how we want to take it.

Blazer oversize black cross Uterqe, 159 euros

Pantaln dress with opening in the low-H&M 24,99 €

Shoe tacn under with grill in black from Zara, 39,95 euros

Black handbag shoulder bag Garden of Purification García, 118 euros

Black sunglasses from Balenciaga (on sale at Net a porter), 325 euros

T-shirt basic black Bimba and Lola, 11 euros (sales)