Katherine McNamara stars in the new poster for the individual series ‘Hunters of shadows’

The arrival of ‘Hunters of shadows’ to the small screen is imminent. The series based on the series of novels by Cassandra Clare will land on the 12th of January 2016, being one of the first premieres of ABC Family 2016. And comes a new poster individual with Clary Fray as absolute protagonist.

Can the young heroine wielding a dagger of light, in an attitude defiant. Katherine McNamara takes over at Lily Collins as Clary, the fearless hunter of shadows will do everything possible to get her mother.

The series will feature how to Clary Fray discovers on his 18th birthday that had come from a long lineage of “hunter of shadows”, descendants of unions between humans and angels, and that their job is to trap and eliminate the demons. The young will have to be introduced in a world plagued by sinister spirits for rescue his mother, Jocelyn, who has been kidnapped by malignant forces.

In the rescue mission he meets a mysterious hunter named Jace and his loyal friend, Simon. In this way, the teenager will have a universe that will live alongside fairies, wizards, witches, vampires, werewolves and many other magical creatures.

New opportunity for the saga

The fiction for ABC Family is a new opportunity for the saga created by Cassandra Clare after the dismal failure that was their movie adaptation starring Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell and Robert Sheehan. With a budget of $ 60 million, ‘Hunters of shadows: City of bones’ only got 90 million of revenue in all over the world. Due to the complexity of adapting to a diverse world, its transfer to television series can be of benefit to the frames and, therefore, have a greater chance of success.

The series will retain its original aesthetics, which focuses on the teen audience and he will be faithful to the fans of the novels.