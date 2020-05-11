Katherine McNamara, is the protagonist of Hunter of Shadows

Based on the successful series of literary fantasy for adults, instruments, mortal, Cassandra Clare, HUNTERS OF SHADOWS follows the adventures of the young Clary Fray, of 18 years, who on his birthday discovers that he is not who he thought, but that in reality comes from a long line of Hunters of shadows – some hybrids of humans and angels who dedicate themselves to hunting demons.

Beautiful, creative and intelligent, Clary Fray is a promising art student whose bright future comes crashing down when her mother is kidnapped and learns that his life has been a lie. Clary is thrown into the world of hunting demons with the mysterious hunter of shadows Jace and his best friend Simon. Living among fairies, witches, vampires and werewolves, Clary begins a journey of self-discovery as he learns more about his past and what the future can be jailed because.

Quickly learn how to move in this hidden world of shadows, full of dangers unimagined. As they are forced to go into action, appealing to their powers, newly discovered, and realizes that will be the main protagonist in this new world.

A big thank you to TWIST Magazine for the nomination! Voting ends tomorrow.http://www.twistmagazine.com/posts/which-celeb-had-the-best-look-of-the-week-56316/photos/bella-thorne-lilly-88856 Posted by

Katherine McNamara on

Sunday, 19 April 2015

HUNTERS OF SHADOWS features production executive Ed Decter, McG, and Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film; Michael Lynne and Robert Shaye of Unique Features; Marjorie David and Michael Reisz; and the production of Don Carmody, David Cormican and Martin Moszkowicz; of Constantin Film. McG will also direct the first episode. The network previously announced the participation of Dominic Sherwood (“Academy of vampires”) in the role of ‘Jace’, Alberto Rosende, as ‘Simon’, Emeraude Toubia as ‘Isabelle Lightwood’, Matthew Daddario (“A large family”) as ‘Alec Lightwood’ and Isaiah Mustafa (“I Want to kill my boss”) as ‘Luke Garroway’.