Kamasi Washington puts music to the documentary about Michelle Obama

The great saxophonist of afrojazz Kamasi Washington he is the author of the soundtrack of “Becoming”the documentary about the former first lady Michelle Obama, which is now available on Netflix. Directed by Nadia Hallgren recounts the memoirs of the former first lady published in a book of the same name in 2018.

Washington has commented that “It was a pleasure and an honor to work on “Becoming”. Michelle Obama is an amazing person and this film offers a very particular view of who you are, how you think and how you navigate the world. It is really inspiring to see! Working with the incredible director of the film Nadia Hallgren to create a musical score to support this amazing piece was actually a blessing. I am very grateful to her for the opportunity to be a part of this. The time of Barack and Michelle Obama as the president and first lady had an impact on the history of this country and the world that it is difficult to express, but both the book of Michelle Obama as the film of Nadia Hallgren do an incredible job“.

On the other hand, Nadia Hallgren states the following about how it was to work with Kamasi Washington: “Work with Kamasi Washington on the musical score for “Becoming” it was a dream come true. Kamasi is not only a masterful musician, but also has a unique sensibility that gives his music. His music reaches deep to your soul. Mrs. Obama loves the music, and when I read the following sentence from his book “And the heaven, as he imagined, it had to be a place full of jazz”, I knew immediately that Kamasi was the artist who was to interpret his experience musically. Their sound is contemporary and timeless, an adjustment to the magic of its history“.

The soundtrack of the documentary “Becoming” will launch on the digital platforms the next May 15, through the seal Young Turks.

