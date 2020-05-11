Kaitlyn Dever, Luke Hedges, and Jon Bernthal will star in the pilot of ‘Platform’, new FX series

FX has given the green light to the production of the chapter’s pilot of ‘Platform’. The new bet channel it is a series anthology that takes as its starting point themes bold of our time to tell stories unique based on characters living in the full present of the TWENTY-first century.

Kaitlyn Dever, Lucas Hedges and Jon Bernthal

B. J. Novak is the director, writer and executive producer of the pilot, and the cast is formed by Kaitlyn Dever (“Booksmart”), Lucas Hedges (“Lady Bird”), Jon Bernthal (‘The Punisher’), O’shea Jackson Jr. (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”), Ed Asner (Carl in “Up”), and George Wallace, american comedian, among others, as reported by Variety.

The plan of the FX and Novak is shooting two episodes very different between them: both address current issues, but with very different treatment, since one has a tone more dramatic and raises issues more complex; while the other is more comedic and light-heartedand includes a small element of animation, such as has been reported Deadline.

Novak, the director-multi-faceted

Perhaps the name is not what we see of course, but knowing that it’s Ryan Howard in the series of ‘The Office’, the thing changes. B. J. Novak began his career as a monologuista, but since that was part of the cast of ‘The Office’ in 2005, his work in television has not stopped. In addition to playing Ryan in the series, has been scriptwriter and co-producer of ‘The Office’. He has also been executive producer, director and writer of ‘The Mindy Project’, has written the best-selling book by New York Times: “One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories” and has even been on the big screen, playing the soldier Smithson Utivich in the movie “bloody Bastards” of Tarantino.