Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Bruno Mars, Nick Jonas… The celebs we teach their mothers | Currently

On the first Sunday of may is celebrated in Spain Mother’s day. The second Sunday, he has touched many other countries. Latino artists have opened their family album to show us their mothers. The same has happened with many celebs in the united States, where they have also celebrated this holiday.

Cara Delevingne

“Happy mother’s day! I have the greatest respect and adoration by all the mothers and women out there every day, but today is your day. Pandora Delevingne, you are unique in your class. ❤️”. (Cara Delevingne)

Millie Bobby Brown

“Happy mother’s day to my mummy. Today is not enough time to celebrate as a mother. I love you, and everything that you are. KB for the win.” (Millie Bobby Brown)

Selena Gomez

“I love this woman more than anyone could know … happy day of the mothers!”. (Selena Gomez)

Drake

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the great women who are doing the hardest job in the green land of the gods”. (Drake)

Ryan Reynolds

“I salute these three amazing mothers for their wisdom, strength and ability to always seem as if they were at the door of his own surprise birthday party. #HappyMothersDay ❤️”. (Ryan Reynolds)

Justin Timberlake

“Happy mother’s day to my mother superheroine! I am very lucky to have you as a guiding force for this crazy trip! You have taught Me so much and I will forever appreciate each lesson. In addition, yet do the best toasted sugar with cinnamon on the planet. I love you, mom”. (Justin Timberlake)

Chris Hemsworth

“Happy mother’s day to all the moms are incredible and I salute you! Xoxo 😘”. (Chris Hemsworth)

Becky G

“My ‘partner in crime’. Thank you for being you. Since my brothers and I came to this world, I have supported and done everything that is within your reach to help us and guide us to be the best we can be. Frankie, Alex, Steph, and I are in agreement that you are one of the biggest blessings of our lives. A big part of why we are who we are, it’s thanks to you. For me personally, I also want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being always my mother first, before anything else. A sad reality in an industry like that work is that it is very easy to get lost. For years, I’ve even encountered parents who want more than their children. Never have helped me to expect anything to change, or for personal gain. Not only you’ve helped me to have success and achieve it, but also you have seen how hard it has been and so sick that I’ve been sometimes. In some of my points more dark, I catch the face and I have ensured that, if it were ever too much for me, would always have a home and a family that I love and accept no matter what. I’ve been very fortunate because they always have been there to be MY MOMMY. I had so young that I really feel that we have grown together. Like you’re excited to see me grow and see where that takes me in life, I also find that it was a joy to watch you grow and can’t wait to see what the future holds. Happy mother’s day”. (Becky G)

Ariana Grande

“All @joangrande. I love you for always”. (Ariana Grande)

Bruno Mars

“Look at the moms!! I remember when I bought this wig and swore that was Tina Turner😂. Happy Mother’s Day to all the hard working moms. I hope you all feel the love today, tomorrow and forever. 🌹”. (Bruno Mars)

Justin Bieber

“I can’t express enough the gratitude for all the things you sacrificed for me! You always believed in me! I love you, mom! Thank you! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ALL THE HEROINES MOTHERS AROUND THE WORLD TODAY.” (Justin Bieber)

Christina Aguilera

“Happy Mother’s Day 🖤 I love You mom! And today I am honored to celebrate all mothers are amazing and strong to guide, nurture, love in abundance and empower your loved ones to reach their maximum potential. I know strong! To keep you safe. In addition, I am sending love to the many people who today can not be with their mothers and family. xo”. (Christina Aguilera)

David Beckham

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world today … In difficult times, we must take care, and stay positive ♥ ️ @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #SevenHarper ♥ ️ @unicef 💙 #WorldMothersDay”. (David Beckham)

Vanessa Hudgens

“Happy Mother’s Day to @mamagh, your laughter and your smile can brighten the darkest of days. Very grateful that you are my mommy ❤️💋”. (Vanessa Hudgens)

Nick Jonas

“Very grateful to have a mother as amazing and now mother-in-law. #happy mother’s day”. (Nick Jonas)

