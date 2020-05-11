Javier Bardem at the Film Festival of Berlin with Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek

The film The roads not taken, directed by Sally Potter, is competing for the Golden Bear award that award by a jury chaired by Jeremy Irons and Brenice Bejo

This Thursday is the opening of the season of film festivals, with the event cinfilo ms popular -if we talk of influx of public, discussion tables and cycles – how many are held, the International Film Festival of Berlin or Berlinale. The film My Salinger Yearstarring Sigourney Weaver, being the one to open the festival. From 20 February to 1 march proyectarn a total of 340 films in different categories. 18 of them competirn for the main prize, the Golden Bear. The roads not takenwith Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek, is a favorite.

Bardem tena wanted to work with Sally Potter, one of the directors veterans ms interesting of the day, which has ttulos so desirable as Orlando, Ginger & Or Rose The Party.

The time has come with this film written by the Potter, which takes place during a da in New York. Leo (Javier Bardem) has a mental state catico that mixes with hallucinations and an alternative life that could have lived. His daughter Molly (Elle Fanning) has to deal with her unstable situation, while struggling to find his own way in the future.

We know that the bold Potter is able to perform from comedy ms cida to the dialogue ms intensely politician. It seems that in this ocasin you only want to tell us a drama from the point of view purely emotional of a father and his daughter. I could not have chosen a better main couple.

On the tape are also her friend Salma Hayek (and ntima of Penlope Cruz) and Laura Finney. Among its rivals ms highlights are Siberia, Abel Ferrara, played by Willem Defoethe Le sel des larmesthe veteran Philippe Garrel, or the German Undine, Christian Petzold, and Berlin Alexanderplatz, an adaptation current of the novel of Alfred Dblin, directed by the German-afghan Burham Qurban.

In this its 70th edition, the actress Helen Mirren (who we have recently seen in all its splendour in the mini-series Catherine the Great) to receive the Golden Bear Honor to his whole career.

The Berlinale is one of the events of the city ms loved by the berliners, who do not hesitate to queuing through the night to get tickets to the premieres. In the Theater am Potsdamer Platz, in the plaza of Marlene Dietrichand their environment, bringing together the top stars of the festival on the red carpet. The projections and other activities happen in different areas of the city for ten das frenticos for film lovers and the vanity of culture.