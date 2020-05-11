They say that the truth always comes to light sooner or later. and for more that they wanted to hide it they could not; as it turns out that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes do have a loving relationship.

It was Corinne Foxx, the daughter of academy award winning actor for his role in ‘Ray’ who revealed details about the affair of his dad and Katie.

In an interview for the magazine ‘People’, Corinne confirmed the relationship of Cathy and Jamie, and also emphasized that they are very happy.

“They are so cool and Katie is always so chic. They are wonderful,” said the 25-year-old

And even though the couple has not yet given a statement about it, thanks to the Internet portal ‘RadarOnline’ it is known that Suri Cruise daughter Holmes and Tom Cruise, is to Foxx as his second dad.

It seems that the divorce settlement between Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, which indicated that the actress could not make public any of their relations, at least in 5 years has reached its fi.

Because it was in the MET Gala a few weeks that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes made their first public appearance as a couple.