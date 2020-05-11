It elegant feast in quarantine! Katie Holmes celebrated the birthday of their daughter

The actress Katie Holmes celebrated the birthday 14, your daughter Suriduring the quarantine with an elegant party.

Happy birthday, sweetheart! I am very bendencida for being your mother. May this year be amazing!!!, wrote as a caption on the photo that you shared on your Instagram.

The former of Tom Cruise you made Suri a crown of flowers, who posed back to her mother.

Also decorated the house with a sign that says Happy birthday. The comments on networks did not stop, because the actress did not opt for up many things of their private life.

Holmes maintains a promise to keep his daughter away from the social networks, at least until the age of majority.

From that Katie and Tom divorced, the girl is now 14 years old, away from the public eye. Now both live in New York.

Despite having been a celebration of small, it is possible to feast big time at the end of the confinement, as they did last year when they went to Paris.