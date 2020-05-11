Instagram | Sarah Michelle Gellar shared photos from their trip to Cusco

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, known for her role of ‘Buffy The vampire slayer’, he used his account of Instagram to share several photos of their stay in Peru.

One of the snapshots that caught the attention of his followers, was that of his visit to Machu Picchu. The actress of 40 years told that the Inca citadel is so amazing as you imagined.

“I still can’t believe I am actually stand in front of #MachuPicchu. Yes, we took a plane, a car, a train, a bus… and it was worth every second,” wrote Michelle Gellar on Instagram.

The american star arrived in Peru in search of what she calls ‘the best chocolate in the world’, for your company Foodstirs, dedicated to the production and sale of bakery products and confectionery.

