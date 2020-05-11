In a single word, Maddie Ziegler confesses how he really feels about Sia, High School Musical and Zac Efron

Maddie Ziegler it is one of the celebrities most youth, and beloved of Hollywood. So your opinion on any topic is usually taken very seriously, even if it is given in a single word.

As part of the promotion of The Book of Henrythe young dancer, writer and actress entered a dangerous game with his fellow cast ‘jaeden Lieberher. In that game, the star had to describe in one word what you really think about different topics, all in a single minute. Without that knowledge in advance, the topics selected by’jaeden were from his first steps in the industry, some of their favorite movies, as well as one of the crushs more powerful in the showbiz, Zac Efron.

“Dance… Exciting.”

“Dance Moms… The worst.”

“Leotard… Uncomfortable.”

“Sia… Great.”

“To go out with someone… Cool (with a face somewhat flushed)”.

“High School Musical… The best thing that was ever done.”

“Zac Efron… HOT (totally agree)”.