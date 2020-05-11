“I thought I was going to die’: Evan Rachel Wood, tells of their sexual abuse in front of Congress | Today

“They started slowly, but it (the abuse) is intensified with the time, including threats against my life and attacks psychological. The man who said that he loved me, raped me, believing that I was unconscious.” This is only a part of the heart-wrenching testimony that the actress Evan Rachel Wood, known for her role in Westworld, it has been reported in front of the Congress of the united States. The actress was presented along other women who have suffered sexual abuse to ask for a change in u.s. law so that it provides for a federal state that is applicable to women all over the country (Act of Declaration of Rights of Survivors of Sexual Assault).

Wood uttered a few chilling words narrating how his former spouse, the abused, both physically and psychologically, tortured her and raped her. “Tied Me hands and feet to be tortured mentally and physically until my abuser I felt that I had been tested my love for him”, explained the actress in front of the Capitol of Washington. And he went on to explain how these macabre rituals ended up affecting you psychologically. “While I was tied up and was beaten really thought I could die. Not only because he told me ‘I could kill you right now’, but because in that moment I felt that I had abandoned my body and was too afraid to flee”.

The actress also stated that she had been raped by a different man time after. “Because of this abuse, when another attacker threw me to the ground in a closed warehouse of a bar, my body instinctively knew what to do: disappearing, falling asleep, letting go,” said Wood. “You have been the victim of abuse and rape previously made it easier for me to return to rape, not the other way around”.

All these abuses have left psychological scars. “Seven years after the violations, in the plural (stressed), I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder wearing dragging for a long time. I thought I was going mad; I autolesionaba and I had two suicide attempts until I was admitted into a psychiatric hospital,” he confessed. He also spoke of the guilt felt by the victims, and as she herself came to think “they deserved it”.

Evan Rachel Wood has become one of the actresses most activists for women’s rights in recent times. The thread of interest that has generated his role in the dystopia that is based on the film Souls of Metalthe actress of 30 years has taken advantage of its speaker in the media to raise awareness in the fight against sexual assault. In the magazine Rolling Stone I had already explained that like his character, Dolores, she was also raped. “Yes. I have been raped. For a loved one while we were together. And on another occasion by the owner of a bar. The first time was not clear if that was the couple is considered to be rape, until it was too late. Besides, who would believe me?. The second time I thought it had been my fault and that I should have fought more, but I was scared.”

Now he wants to collaborate with her story to help other women and get real measures against abuse and assistance to victims. “I want Congress to understand that sexual assault and rape have long-lasting effects on health,” he told the CNN.