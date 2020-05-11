I Miranda Kerr becomes a mom for the second time!

Definitely, the former angel of Victoria’s Secret could not have chosen a better date to confirm the big news: the Day of Mothers!

Through a press release, a few hours ago it was announced that I Miranda Kerr became a mom for the second time!

Despite the fact that this celeb had made several public appearances and sharing photos in Instagram presuming your baby bump, Miranda he decided to be discreet with the details of his birth, and waited until days after you were born your baby to make this news official.

When he was born the second baby of Miranda Kerr?

In accordance with the statement you just issued, the first child in common Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel was born the past May 7in the hospital Cedars-Sinai, in Los Angeles, and was a boy!

“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is well and Flynn is excited about being a big brother. Thanks for the kind words and wish you in this special moment”, says the publication that the creator of Snapchat and the former of Orlando Bloom hiieron public the birth of your baby.