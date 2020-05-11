“Hunter of Shadows”: Katherine McNamara will star in the series | TV Series | Entertainment

United States . Constantin Film and ABC Family have found her ‘Clary’ inKatherine McNamara. Recently, McNamara was seen starring in the movie ‘New Year’, will soon see it in the movie ‘Maze Runner: Test of fire’ and soon to appear in the hit series ‘The Fosters’, of ABC Family.

Based on the successful series of literary fantasy for adults ‘instruments mortal’, Cassandra Clare, ‘Hunters of Shadows’ follows the adventures of the young Clary Fray, of 18 years, who on his birthday discovers that he is not who he thought, but in reality comes from a long line of Hunters of shadows, a few hybrids of humans and angels who dedicate themselves to hunting demons.

Beautiful, creative and intelligent, Clary Fray is a promising art student whose bright future comes crashing down when his mother is kidnapped and he learns that his life has been a lie. Clary is thrown into the world of hunting demons with the mysterious hunter of shadows Jace and his best friend Simon.

Living among fairies, witches, vampires and werewolves, Clary begins a journey of self-discovery as he learns more about his past and what the future can be jailed because. Quickly learn how to move in this hidden world of shadows, full of dangers unimagined. As they are forced to go into action, appealing to their powers, newly discovered, and realizes that will be the main protagonist in this new world.