How was the special of Disney that brought together the cast of High School Musical, 14 years after



14 years of the event, the actors of High School Musical, met in a special Disney

In times in which families need to be kept isolated and living together 24 hours a day, it becomes imperative



look for alternatives to entertain. For this reason, a trend became evident in the cyberspace: the songs of Disney films began to gain more and more views across all online platforms. With that in mind, the company executives decided to give his audience a good time, so that you can circumvent with something of joy and nostalgia this difficult time.

With that idea as a flag, this Thursday evening, the screen of ABC Entertainment issued the special

Disney Family Singalong



that included the performance of some of the singers and biggest artists in the american music scene. The entree, announced with great fanfare, was a performance by the cast of



High School Musical



,



the trilogy of films that went crazy and made dance an entire generation of tweens.

In an interview granted to the portal Deadline, the director and choreographer of the franchise, Kenny Ortega, said this week: “I Wanted to find something in which I could participate and it was amazing to receive the call from ABC. It gave Me a reason for getting up in the morning. It made Me feel very good to have the opportunity to do something like that, the art and the music are very powerful medicines”.

In fact, he and part of the original cast of the movies, which became a global phenomenon, as of 2006, sang one of the most remembered of the saga that has become currently in the hymn of the workers of the health in times of pandemic:

“We-re All In This Together”.



Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabell, then, became the great protagonists of the night, singing that song, each one from his home, and split-screen. And while the host of the evening was Ryan Seacrest, had a host of luxury: nothing less than

Zac Efron



his companion cast that, for reasons not revealed, was not part of the musical picture.

While the protagonist of

Baywatch



was “loving” to introduce their “old friends”, the fans rallied massively to the networks to protest against their attitude of not being a part of the box. Seacrest was on hand to explain the reason for his absence: “it Is in a remote location, with bad wifi signal,” he said and laid, in that way also, the poor quality of the video of Efron.

Another of the most anticipated moments of the special was the participation of

Ariana Grande



, who performed “I Won t Say I m In Love”, one of the songs of

Hercules.



Also, the

Josh Groban



singing “You’ve Got a Friend In Me”, the classic

Toy Story



.

Christina Aguilera



another exchica Disney, he put his voice to “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?”, of

The Lion King



. “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes “, performed by

Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé



, was another of the times that are most commented on in the networks.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yAFmiFa6eI(/embed)

The big surprise of the night -the only one of the performances that had not been previously announced – was the of

Beyoncé



singing “When You Wish Upon a Star”, of

Pinocchio



. “Being close to their families, stay safe, don’t lose hope… We will overcome this, I promise. God bless you,” said the singer at the end of your interpretation.

The special, hosted by Seacrest, he sought, also, to raise funds for providing help to people infected and affected by Covid-19 and was attended, besides, with clips, with information to prevent its spread.