Hollywood cries out against the laws of abortion Trump

The movement #Metoo in Hollywood has returned to be reactivated with force as a reaction to a new law on abortion that was approved last week by the state of Georgia (USA). Actresses Alyssa Milano (Haunted) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) lead to a boycott that calls to women to get in a “strike of sex”, and men, to become “vasectomies”. Two ideas extreme as applauded as criticized in the social networks.

“Our reproductive rights are being deleted. Until women do not have legal control over our own bodies, we just can’t risk getting pregnant. Join me and you will not have sex until we recover the autonomy of the body. ‘I’m calling a #SexStrike'”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for to #SexStrike. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/uOgN4FKwpg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2019

The appeal of Milan (46), one of the protagonists of the series of the late 90’s Haunted, comes after last week Georgia would promote a new law to prohibit abortion after detecting heartbeat in fetal (more or less from the six weeks, so soon that many women still do not know they are pregnant).

This new law collides with the doctrine of the U.S. Supreme Court, and the case Roe v. Wade, which in 1973 recognized the right of women to abort, provided that the fetus was not viable. In fact, laws on abortion similar to that of Georgia have been driven lately in Kentucky and Mississipí, if well remain blocked in the High Court. But with the arrival at the Supreme of two conservative judges, appointed by Donald Trump the balance you can opt in favor of the anti-abortionists.

There the cry in the sky of Milan, which has been amplified by more voices famous as the artist of the Broadway, film and television Bette Midleror other of the faces more known in Hollywood, the feminist movement #Metoo, Evan Rachel Wood -the Pains of Westworld (HBO)-, that has joined in the boycott by calling for a “vasectomies mandatory” for men. According to the interpreter of 31 years, the former spouse of Marilyn Manson and current girlfriend of the actress Katherine Moenning, such an operation would be the way to prevent unwanted pregnancies when the law prohibits termination of pregnancy.

Mandatory vasectomies until you want to have children.

They can be reversed, so.

Come on guys, Lets save lives! Whats that? To hard no? Why? Cause stis your body and we dont get to make that choice for you? Ooooooohhhhhh!!! — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) 10 may 2019

Voices against

However, in networks not all have been I like. Many conservative voters have made a mockery of the proposals of the actresses. “Good news: progressives will no longer be played”, have been welcomed by some. Also Milano has received zascas of one’s own feminist collective, by doing a reading too much male sex. “Do I have to deprive me of sex and participate in the fiction that it is only a bargaining tool for women?, it has disfigured the writer Kristi Coulterrecalling that it has already been sufficiently “penalized by the patriarchal society”. She is one of the public voices that do not buy the solution Lisístrata 2.0 Milano.

Amen. Can we please stop with the Lysistrata 2.0 solution to unconstitutional abortion bans? Sex is not a prize women dole out for good male behavior. https://t.co/LjyHyTycjB — Kristi Coulter (@KristiCCoulter) 9 may 2019

More stars are called for the boycott

The boycott against the new law abortion Georgia have been joined by more celebrities, such as Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, Mia Farrow and Amy Schumerto give several examples, which ask the producers to stop filming in a state that has managed to seduce Hollywood with fiscal plans attractions and that, only during the past year, welcomed the filming of 450 productions.

The independent producers and the union of writers of americans have joined the cause #Metoo, but not the more important studies, they do not want to opt. And in the case of the filmmakers Jordan Peele and JJ Abramsthat they roll in the series Lovecraft Country in Georgia, have advanced that they are not going to stop doing it, if good will donate 100% of its rights to associations which fight against the new law on abortion.

Caroms the destination, the own Milano is bound by contract to complete in Georgia shooting Insatiable, the current television series in the works.