His adolescent rebellious and 9 curiosities more of Milla Jovovich

From the runway to the screen, with their musical always present, and the strip because it plays. The professional career and personal life Milla Jovovich has never been a game, or much less, but she has managed to adapt to each new movement unexpected with the firmness of a piece of chess that part with advantage. An ace in the sleeve in the form of crowded teeth, something of cabezonería and a lot of delivery not negotiable. The formula, with similar items, and you can’t fail too much.

Curiosities of Milla Jovovich

1 Accounts sound

In the year 2004, Milla Jovovich topped the list of supermodels richest of all the world. What figures? It is estimated that his income was nearly $ 11 million. What dizziness. Milla Jovovich in eCartelera 2 The importance of music

Beyond the music and the catwalk, Milla Jovovich has in the world of music, another of his great passions professional. And is that, in addition to your own web page, where he has shared some of his songs in the format of a mock-up, he was the vocalist of the group called Plastic Has Memory with those who came to release an album in the mid-nineties (‘The Divine Comedy’). Milla Jovovich in eCartelera 3 Enclosed spaces

Milla Jovovich suffers claustrophobia in real life, a situation that has led you to live some experiences really dramatic the filming of the scene ‘Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse’ in which his character had to be tucked in a small tank. A moment that the actress continues by pointing out how the more terrifying to the professional level of his whole career. Milla Jovovich in eCartelera 4 Cover universal

Today, Milla Jovovich has been cover more than one hundred magazines from all around the world. A figure that we are confident will continue to grow significantly. Milla Jovovich in eCartelera 5 The vanishing of love

During the filming of the rather disappointing ‘Moved ‘ 76’, Milla Jovovich and her fellow actor Shawn Andrews decided to elope to Las Vegas to get married, a romantic idea and lovely…except for the fact that the actress had then 16 years. A situation that led to the mother of Jovovich, Galina Loginova, to annul the marriage. Milla Jovovich in eCartelera 6 Material Jovovich

During his teens, Milla Jovovich was an absolute fan of Madonna. In fact, the actress confessed during an interview that, in those years, he had the habit of biking for hours singing non-stop ‘Material Girl’. A devotion that has stayed with over the years. Milla Jovovich in eCartelera 7 Love of a sister

Despite the fact that this is, without a doubt, the best decision a professional that you have taken to date, at least in commercial terms, Mila Jovovich was not so clear to accept the offer of starring in ‘Resident Evil’ the first time that he received the proposal. However, the actress ended up saying yes because his brother was an absolute fanatic of the original video game. Guilty direct of success. Milla Jovovich in eCartelera 8 Teen rebellion

There have been a few times that Milla Jovovich has confessed that his stage as a teenager was not exactly a calm sea. And is that, as confirmed by the actress herself, in those years he came to be involved in trafficking and use of drugs, actions of vandalism in some shopping malls, and even in cases of fraud with credit cards. A little angel. Milla Jovovich in eCartelera 9 Traumatic childhood

One of the stages more complicated the life of Milla Jovovich corresponds to your childhood, a few years in which the actress suffered bullying for the sole reason of being of the Soviet Union. As intolerable as sad. Milla Jovovich in eCartelera 10 Turning point

Although their presence in the various promotional materials of ‘Moved from the 76’ was a constant, what is true is that the majority of scenes featuring Milla Jovovich in the movie ended up being eliminated from the final assembly. A decision on the part of those responsible for the tape that sat especially badly to the actress, who decided to take a break from the world of interpretation ended up lasting three years. A time in which Jovovich focused all his efforts on his musical career up to return to the big screen with, nothing more and nothing less, than ‘The fifth element’, one of his most important works. Milla Jovovich in eCartelera

In this way, the model, actress and singer, has settled its presence in the industry hollywood with the help almost exclusively of a series of dubious artistic quality and proven commercial, ‘Resident Evil’, an assault on the historic film of dramatic excesses (‘Joan of Arc’) and a cult film, ‘The fifth element’, which continues to add supporters and detractors with insistence stainless. Beyond that, let’s be honest, it’s hard to find something of value in really outstanding, although that does not mean that Jovovich has been losing time.

And is that, when you least expect it, she returns to star in a resurrection professional, appearing again in front of a few cameras that are still unable to resist its unquestionable presence. Because Jovovich imposes and hypnotizes with an ease as overwhelming as it is strange, representing something very similar to a question of impossible resolution. The secret only has she and, taking into account your steps until here, it is clear that nobody will be able to decrypt it. Best as well.