He died the comedian Jerry Stiller, father of Ben Stiller and one of the figures of Seinfeld

“I am sad to announce that my father, Jerry Stiller, has died of natural causes. He was a great father and grandfather, and a dedicated husband to his wife Anne for about 62 years. We miss him a lot. I love you dad”, he wrote on his Twitter account the star of popular sitcoms like “Mad about Mary” and “Zoolander”.

Even though your child has moved ahead in popularity, Jerry Stiller was a well-known face of Hollywood since the `70s, with participation in such films as “Airport 75”, “Bachelor party” and the independent “Hairspray”, directed by John Waters.

However, its role most remembered was on tv with “Seinfeld”, where was the father of George Constanza, the friend of the protagonist.

Between 1993 and 1998, Stiller was showcased at the that has probably been the best supporting character of the popular series, with desopilantes interventions characterized by his evil genius, and the destrato to her son.

Stiller had studied acting from a very young age but started late his career because he served the army of his country during the Second World War.

After that, it remained a comedy duo along with his wife Anne Meara, of considerable success in comedy clubs and theatres.

With the recognition of his work on “Seinfeld” and after the success of their son in Hollywood, Jerry Stiller appearances as a nod in the comedy “Zoolander” and other films starring his son, Ben.