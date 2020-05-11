Have you seen the girl of ‘Perfect’ of Ed Sheeran before, or, at least, his mother | photo gallery | News

Ed Sheeran it has marked a Love Actually in his latest video clip. As in the film, already a hit on christmas, the video Perfect is wrapped in a holiday spirit and romantic. And is that the british stars, with the permission of the new advertisement of the lottery this year, the romance fictional of the season.

You know: boy meets girl, boy and girl spend a few precious days in the Alps, boy and girl fall in love with drinking beer directly from the ski… What is typical. Kitten included.

And who is the lucky one who danced at least ten degrees as he falls a blizzard with Ed Sheeran? The actress Zoey Deutch. You may not know who it is, but possibly you have seen his face more than once.

The american actress of 23 years has appeared in series such as NCIS or Criminal Minds. But not only that! She has also appeared in films such as They all want something, Dirty Grandpa, or Beautiful Creatures.

sup A publication shared from Zoey Deutch (@zoeydeutch) the 18 Oct 2017 to(s) 8:27 PDT

Okay, maybe you won’t sound much these titles, but they sure know Back to the Future, isn’t it? Because her mother is Lea Thompson, the legendary Lorraine McFly in the saga.

Also Zoey is a revolution in the networks. The actress has over a million followers on his account of Instagram. It’s almost nothing!