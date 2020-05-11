Halep, very happy after defeating Andreescu

Simona Halep is a happy woman. It’s not every day has the feeling of having given everything and to get the reward of winning to a great player like Bianca Andreescu in the Final WTA. The Romanian, who was about to succumb, he managed to remount and give a notice of what you can grow during the tournament. The ex número 1 of the world offered their impressions at the end of the party, collected by WTA.com.

“It has been a great match by both parties, in my opinion”, he began by saying that of Costanza. “Bianca, is having an amazing year. Win as many tournaments gave a lot of confidence and that’s why I expected a very difficult game. I’m really proud to be able to fight this way because for a month that is not really trained because of the back, for the injury. And today was a challenge. Bianca is 10 years younger than me and was a great fight. I’m happy for my victory.”

I just had in my head what I had to do against her to be the best today”

Simona did not hide or repaired in compliments on the versatility of its rival canadian. “She changes a lot of the rhythm, with some slice that I don’t really expect it. I believe that on match point I’ve been aggressive with my backhand to the line, if I remember well. I didn’t think I could lose the game at that point of the game. In the second set, even if she was dominating, I believe that I was stronger mentally. We had some rallies longer and I came out the winner there. In general, today I’ve only focused on myself. I just had in my head what I had to do against her to be the best today.”

However, and finally, Simona is already thinking about the next game, against the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, prevailing today in two sets to Karolina Pliskova. “It seems that Elina likes the track. Is feeling the ball well. Have confidence in this pitch. He won last year. It is very exciting to this tournament because it is like playing the final of a Grand Slam every day. It will definitely be a difficult game. I’m looking forward to it. But I will first enjoy the free day tomorrow. I will try to recover and then we’ll see. But I’m ready to fight again, and I’m happy to be in this situation.”