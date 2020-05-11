Halep suffers a tough loss in their immediate environment

In the whole life of a great tennis player, there is this figure of the discoverer, and the forerunner of his talent, that person who molded a career in its early stages, and assisted in the first steps towards professionalism. In the case of Simona Halep, this role incarnated Nicusor Ene, who died of a heart attack cardiovascular a few days ago, at 61 years of age. Halep shared the good news by showing his devastation and thanking the Romanian everything that you did for her. “Jan has left us. A great person who always treated me well and taught me what it means to tennis. It was one of the people most important so that you can have success as a tennis player and will always be part of me,” said Simona in a post of facebook.