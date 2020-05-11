Halep has close to break a new record on the WTA circuit

Is going from less to more in these last few years. Simona Halep arrived very tired at the end of the season, but the Romanian seems to be willing to that 2020 is the best year of his career. Already being the champion of Roland Garros and Wimbledon, the former world number one has in mind to return to fight for important titles and the gold medal of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. In addition, Halep has the option to beat a record that takes you many years without achieved the most consecutive weeks in the top ten, who currently holds switzerland’s Martina Hingis

random fact Simona Halep 10 weeks away from the longest streak of consecutive weeks inside the WTA top-10 between players born since 1980 1. Hingis, 314 (7th October 1996 – 13th October 2002)

2. Halep 305 (27th January 2014 – ) she could reach the 315th week on 3rd February 2020 — Diego Barbiani (@Diego_Barbiani) November 28, 2019