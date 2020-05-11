Halep has close to break a new record on the WTA circuit

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0


Is going from less to more in these last few years. Simona Halep arrived very tired at the end of the season, but the Romanian seems to be willing to that 2020 is the best year of his career. Already being the champion of Roland Garros and Wimbledon, the former world number one has in mind to return to fight for important titles and the gold medal of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. In addition, Halep has the option to beat a record that takes you many years without achieved the most consecutive weeks in the top ten, who currently holds switzerland’s Martina Hingis



