General elections 10N: TV schedule and how to follow the live results

This November 10, the spaniards have been summoned to vote in the that are the second general elections of 2019 after that the deputies elected in the elections of April will not find any agreement to form a government. A day that you can follow online and on television in order not to lose details of the results, the scrutiny and the whole of the last hour.

Hours of the General Election of 10-N

The members and alternate members of the electoral tables (president and members) must be present at 08:00 hours of the morning.

Polling stations open at 09:00 hours of the morning for the citizens to vote and will remain open until 20:00 hours, at which point it will close.

At 14:00 hours, the Government will provide the first data of participation.

At 18:00 hours, the Government will offer to the second point of participation.

The scrutiny is scheduled to begin at 21:00 hours of the night.

In the general elections of April, it was from 22:30 hours when it is offered to the first official results of said canvass advanced

How can I follow the results of the General Election of 10-N in direct?

AS.com offers this November 10, a live coverage minute-by-minute with all the last hour, the data and the best pictures of the day, since the opening of the colleges at 09:00 hours in the morning until you are aware of the final results of the election day in the early morning hours.

The official website of the Ministry of the Interior will show the results of the scrutiny when you start the same.

Television: how can I follow the election live?

The General Election of 10-N can be followed live by tv through the different programming that they have established the main Spanish channels.