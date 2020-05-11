From JLo to Vicente Fernández: so celebrate the famous Mother’s Day

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, celebrities from all over the world shared in their social networks, moving messages, in which they gave thanks to their progenitor for always being by your side when you most need it, and congratulated all the women who are already mothers. Here are some of the publications most impressive.

The mexican singer and actress Thalia published in his account of Instagram a cute music video where you can see photos of the performer next to her mom.

“I commend greatly to each of you for the effort, patience and dedication with which every day carry this role so difficult. To all those women that take care of the little ones of the home with love and patience…,” he said in the publication.

Jennifer Lopezin turn, he thanked his mother, “have patience” and “make him believe that he could do everything they wanted.” In addition, it revealed that “the seed that he planted made him who he is now.”

The diva of the Bronx he also shared several photos together with their children and said that being a mom is “his greatest joy and happiness, your biggest challenge and your biggest win”.

The supermodel Gigi Hadid published in your account, a nostalgic photo that appears in the girl next to her pregnant mother.

“The best thing I could ask for. Happy Mother’s Day to the person that I will try to imitate everything possible. I love you beyond words, Yolanda Hadid, you are a superheroine,” said the celebrity.

Another supermodel, Cindy Crawford, also chose to use their social networks to thank his mother, Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf.

“She showed Me what is unconditional love and gave me the confidence that helped me to become a mother, Are the two greatest gifts!”, confessed the world-famous model.

“Thank you for being an example of love and strength, of dedication and patience, integrity and kindness,” said the supermodel, brazilian Gisele Bundchen in the publication dedicated to the Day of the Mother.

“Thank you for giving me life and thank you for being my dear mom. You know how much I love you!”, stressed.

The king of the mariachi mexican Vicente Fernandezin turn, posted on her personal Twitter account a song dedicated to “all the little mothers of the world”.

The publication has amassed more than 170,000 views on just one day.

For its part, the actress Milla Jovovichwho is the mother of three children, shared with his followers a tender photo that you can see a cake that he gave his daughter Dashiel Edan, five years.

“Our children are the ones who make Mother’s Day a special day each year and I can not express how grateful I am for helping me improve as a mother, hour to hour, day to day,” confessed the interpreter american.

Jovovich also thanked his mom, actress Russian Galina Lóguinova, for “his wisdom, his sense of humor and her life experience”.

The famous puerto rican singer Ricky Martin published in your account a heartwarming series of photos in which her mother sits with her children. The artist accompanied the publication of the hashtags #LaMejorAbuela and #AbuelaOrgullosa.

“How lucky we are to be close to you mom! I love him so much!”, Martin said.