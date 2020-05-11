Florence Pugh to star film of Olivia Wilde next to Shia LaBeouf, The Century of Torreon

Florence Pugh will be the main protagonist of Don t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller that is being prepared by the actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde and where they also have roles of importance Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine.

U.s. media pointed out today that Pugh will give life in this new film a woman who discovers something dark in a seemingly idyllic residential area of the 50’s in California.

This tape from New Line Cinema will be the second work as a director of Wilde after his brilliant debut behind the camera with Booksmart (2019), a comedy, a feminist who led Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever.

Booksmart received the unanimous support of the criticism (it has a 97 percent positive reviews on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes), and, though he did not achieve a great success at the box office, took the prize for the best opera prima awards Spirit of independent film.

Wilde has another project on the horizon: a tape biographical data about Kerri Strug, the gymnast american who became one of the great protagonists of the Olympic Games of Atlanta 1996.

For his part, Pugh is one of the actresses young people with more present, and future in Hollywood.

The british had a 2019 sensational tapes Little Women (which gave her an academy award nomination), Midsommar and Fighting with My Family, and this year he has pending premiere Black Widow movie, Marvel Studios, where she shares scenes with Scarlett Johansson.

For his part, Pine, introduced last year the limited series I Am the Night and in 2020, appears in the cast of Wonder Woman 1984, the long awaited sequel for Wonder Woman (2017).

In regards to Shia LaBeouf, the actor gave way last year to one of those stories of redemption that both like to Hollywood and, after a few years, not especially bright, he presented the acclaimed Honey Boy and The Peanut Butter Falcon.