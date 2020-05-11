Filtered photo of Victoria Justice without underwear in a sexy outfit

Victoria Justice he won thousands of followers after starring in the series of Nickelodeon’s “Victorius”.

Although this production ended in 2013, the actress does not hesitate to continue consenting to their fans with their postings on Instagram.

The beautiful american has directed his career to modeling, and has been the image for brands such as Prada, Dior, among others.

His most recent session was viralizada in the networks, in one of the photos appears without underwear and a sexy outfit.

Who is she?

To Victory you have also seen in the role of Lola Martinez in the series Zoey 101.

Subsequently, she starred in a new television series from MTV called Eye Candy, which was canceled after a single season.

Actress Victoria Justice has participated in several charity events, where he has expressed his commitment to noble causes.